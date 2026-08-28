‘Can’t void polls based on unsubstantiated allegations’: CM Jospeh Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Thursday told the Madras High Court that the allegation of using children for electoral gains, without substantial materials, is not a sustainable ground for seeking his victory be declared void.

The submission was made in a ‘reject the plaint’ application filed before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, seeking dismissal of the election petition by Inigo Irudayaraj of DMK challenging Vijay’s victory in the Tiruchy-East Assembly constituency.

The petition alleged that children were used for electioneering, in violation of a February 5, 2024, directive of the Election Commission of India. In response, the CM’s application stated:

“Even assuming the allegations to be correct for the limited purpose of the present application, the petition fails to plead the necessary material facts demonstrating that the alleged directive constitutes an order made under the Representation of People Act within the meaning of section 100 (1) (d) (iv)”

Vijay’s application further states: “The model code of conduct, likewise, does not, by itself, constitute an independent statutory ground for declaring an election void under section 100 of the RP Act.” Further, he noted that the petitioner’s reliance upon the alleged violation of the ECI directive and MCC does not, without necessary statutory nexus, disclose a cause of action under section 100 (1) (d) (iv).