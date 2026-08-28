Cricketers flock to Madurai suburbs for weekend swing

MADURAI: As Madurai's urban growth pushes into its outskirts, open grounds in Pokkuvarathu Nagar are emerging as weekend sporting hubs, drawing cricket enthusiasts while giving a fillip to small businesses in the neighbourhood.

Every Saturday and Sunday, children, college students, IT employees and retired residents converge on these grounds with bats, tennis balls and plenty of enthusiasm. What began as casual weekend cricket has quietly evolved into a community ritual, bringing players from across the city and turning otherwise quiet stretches into bustling activity.

"Pokkuvarathu Nagar sees nearly 50 to 100 teams playing cricket every Sunday. Similarly, areas such as Valar Nagar and Alagarkoil Road have become hotspots for professional cricket matches. Players of all age travel several kilometres from different parts of the city to play a single match," said C Mohan, a regular weekend player from the Jaihindpuram area.

According to him, the lack of playgrounds within city limits has forced cricket enthusiasts to travel to the outskirts in search of playing space.

"For people working six days a week, this is our reset button. We spend a few hours outdoors instead of staring at screens," said Parthiban, an IT professional who travels across the city every weekend to play.