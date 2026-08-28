Dengue and leptospirosis cases increasing in TN's Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: Dengue and leptospirosis cases are on the rise in Krishnagiri compared to last year, as a result, the district administration has undertaken efforts to combat this.
According to a health department source, in 2025, the number of dengue cases reported were 475, and this year (till third week of August), 239 cases. Similarly, for the same time period, leptospirosis cases were 44 last year and 92 this year. Since 2021, this is the second highest number of leptospirosis cases reported in Krishnagiri. The highest was in 2024, with 214 cases being reported.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr K M Ajitha told TNIE, "This year, so far, 239 dengue cases have been reported, with 98 in the Hosur City Municipal Corporation. 30 in Hosur block and 19 cases in Shoolagiri block. The district administration is taking efforts to reduce the cases by engaging workers in anti-larval and fogging operations. Already 483 Domestic Breeding Checking (DBC) workers engaged in 10 blocks, town panchayats, municipality, and municipal corporation have been trained in anti-dengue measures."
People testing positive for dengue are under surveillance at government healthcare institutions, she said, advising people not to self-medicate and approach nearby health officials in case of fever or other symptoms. "Moreover, people should not prevent the entry of DBC workers into their houses to carry out anti-dengue measures. People should cover up water tanks and other water storage structures and dispose of unused bottles and containers where water stagnates, turning into breeding places for mosquitoes," she said.
She further pointed out, "Already urban and rural local bodies have been instructed to carry out proper chlorination to prevent waterborne diseases. Authorities have also been told to check for pipeline leakages which cause widespread water contamination and diarrhoea outbreak."
There has been an increase in leptospirosis cases reported in Bargur and Shoolagiri blocks, with 14 each, she added, urging the public to maintain hygiene in cattle sheds and always wear footwear inside the sheds.