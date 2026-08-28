Dengue and leptospirosis cases increasing in TN's Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: Dengue and leptospirosis cases are on the rise in Krishnagiri compared to last year, as a result, the district administration has undertaken efforts to combat this.

According to a health department source, in 2025, the number of dengue cases reported were 475, and this year (till third week of August), 239 cases. Similarly, for the same time period, leptospirosis cases were 44 last year and 92 this year. Since 2021, this is the second highest number of leptospirosis cases reported in Krishnagiri. The highest was in 2024, with 214 cases being reported.

Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr K M Ajitha told TNIE, "This year, so far, 239 dengue cases have been reported, with 98 in the Hosur City Municipal Corporation. 30 in Hosur block and 19 cases in Shoolagiri block. The district administration is taking efforts to reduce the cases by engaging workers in anti-larval and fogging operations. Already 483 Domestic Breeding Checking (DBC) workers engaged in 10 blocks, town panchayats, municipality, and municipal corporation have been trained in anti-dengue measures."