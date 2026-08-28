Efforts on to get Ramsar tag for Perungulam tank in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi district administration and the forest department are working to get Ramsar recognition for the avian biodiversity-rich Perungulam tank which attracts migratory and native birds throughout the year, especially in the summer season.

The Perungulam tank spreads over 860 acres and is located at Perungulam town panchayat. It is fed by the Thamirabarani River and caters for irrigation and supports a rich biodiversity of fishes and birds.

A recent study on “Perungulam wetland” conducted between July 2023 and June 2024 has recorded 147 bird species of 22 orders and 60 families, with 100 resident species constituting a large proportion. While a majority of the species are of ‘Least Concern’ (LC), a few species fall under the threatened category of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and many are enlisted under Schedule I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Five bird species, including Indian Roller (Coracias benghalensis), Spot-billed Pelican (Pelecanus philippensis), Bar-tailed Godwit (Limosa lapponica), Black-tailed Godwit (Limosa limosa), and Asian Woollyneck (Ciconia episcopus), are ‘Near Threatened’ while Egyptian Vulture (Neophron percnopterus) is listed as ‘Endangered’, and Curlew Sandpiper (Calidris ferruginea) is ‘Vulnerable’.

As many as 14 species are protected under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, which provides highest protection for highly threatened species.

The Perungulam wetland is a stopover for few bird species like Little Tern (Sternula albifrons), Gull-billed Tern (Gelochelidon nilotica), Whiskered Tern (Chlidonias hybrida), Caspian Tern (Hydroprogne caspia), and Slender-billed Gull (Chroicocephalus genei).