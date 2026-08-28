High rent keeps entrepreneurs away from Thoppur commercial complex

MADURAI: High rental charges for a commercial complex constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Thoppur in Thiruparankundram have discouraged entrepreneurs from occupying the facility even a year after its completion.

The commercial complex, constructed for Rs 26 crore, is spread across 80,000 sq ft and has four floors. Located along the NH-44 Madurai-Tenkasi Highway, the facility was taken up in 2024 and completed in August 2025.

K Murugesan, a long-time resident of the area, questioned the need for an exclusive commercial facility at Thoppur when similar spaces are already available within Madurai city. “The ELCOT IT Park on the Madurai Ring Road and several other commercial complexes are already available in the city. Why did TNUHDB need to construct another facility at Thoppur, on the western side of Madurai?” he asked.

An official from Kappalur Industrial Estate said the location of the complex could have attracted entrepreneurs, as it is situated close to the industrial estate and along a major highway. “An entrepreneur would generally require at least 2,400 to 4,000 sq ft. At the fixed rate of Rs 30 per sq ft, a 2,400 sq ft space would cost Rs 72,000 a month. This is high for ordinary companies. Though officials consider the rate affordable for IT companies and banks, entrepreneurs are hesitant, especially with GST being added to the rent,” he said.