Madras HC seeks govt’s reply to PIL against online liquor orders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday sought Tasmac’s reply in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a stay on the recently rolled out online booking system for liquor purchase.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the respondent authorities to file the reply in four weeks.

The PIL, filed by advocate K Balu, president of Advocates’ Forum for Social Justice, alleges that the online booking scheme would not only burden the Tasmac staff but also give rise to law and order issues in case there is an ordinary delay in supply due to the various works imposed upon the limited number of workers employed by Tasmac.

Introduction of online booking of liquor also contradicts the constitutional obligation of the state as it will lead to the facilitation of liquor sales to maximise revenue and would lead to a dangerous trend of ordering and consuming liquor without barriers and constraints, he said.