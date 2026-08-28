Non-veg denied to female hostellers at agricultural college, TNAU launches inquiry

COIMBATORE: An allegation has been raised against a private agricultural and horticultural college at Kalavai in Ranipet affiliated with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), that discriminates against female hostellers by denying them non-vegetarian (NV) food.

While boys staying in the hostel are provided non-vegetarian food twice a week, the college allegedly denies the same to girl students.

A girl student from the college told TNIE that around 600 girl students stay in the hostel. "Chicken biryani is served to boys who pay mess fees of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 per month on Thursdays, while white rice with chicken gravy is served on Sundays. Only vegetarian food is served to girls who pay mess fees of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500 per month, on all days. Only vegetable biryani and an egg are served on Sundays. We feel that it is discriminatory and gender-biased," she explained.

She also said that the authorities fail to provide a proper explanation for not serving non-vegetarian food.

Another female student said, "We have to stay in the hostel for a minimum of two to three months without stepping out. Due to the restrictions, we cannot go outside the campus to eat non-vegetarian food in hotels. We are also prohibited from ordering food through food delivery apps. How can we eat non-vegetarian food?" she questioned.