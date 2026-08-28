‘Prove Sabareesan link, take 50 per cent of G Square shares’

CHENNAI: G Square founder and managing director Bala Ramajeyam on Thursday challenged those alleging a link between the real estate company and DMK president MK Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan to prove their claim, saying he was willing to give away 50% of the company’s shares if they did so.

Ramajeyam, who was responding to remarks made during the recent Assembly debate on Parandur airport project, also petitioned Speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking evidence to substantiate allegations made against the company in the House.

Speaking to reporters at the company’s Alwarpet office, Ramajeyam referred to Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s use of the phrase “G Square Mappillai” during the debate.

“If they can provide evidence, let them do so. If not, we have requested the Speaker to expunge the remarks from the records,” he said.

Ramajeyam also denied owning any land in Parandur, Pannur or the neighbouring villages and claimed that the narrative had been created by a competitor after the company expanded rapidly in the retail real estate segment.

According to him, G Square had largely operated on a business-to-business model before entering the retail real estate segment following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Challenging those making such allegations to substantiate them, Ramajeyam said, “If anyone can prove that G Square has any link with Sabareesan, I am ready to give them 50% of the company’s shares free of cost.”