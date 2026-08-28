Silk trade cocoons as low rainfall hits production in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The lack of rainfall, triggered by El Niño, has affected silk cocoon trade in Dharmapuri by over 50%. However, the demand for silk cocoons remains high, and prices hovered around Rs 812 per kg, peaking to Rs 913 per kg.

In Dharmapuri, silk cocoon is a key cottage industry, with hundreds of farmers involved in the trade. Due to the high silk cocoon production, the district also has about 1,750 acres of mulberry fields. However, due to El Niño's impact, the lack of rainfall has caused a massive reduction in mulberry fields, with farmers reporting more than 60% loss of mulberry fields.

Speaking to TNIE, M Vijaykumar, a sericulturist from Madhikonpalayam, said, "With no water, farmers are unable to cultivate Mulberry. Without food, the silkworms do not get proper nutrients and most of them die before the pupa stage. Without water, we also cannot regulate the temperature of the sheds, and the heat also kills the worms. So, the silk cocoon market has directly taken a hit because of the lack of water and mulberry, and the heat."