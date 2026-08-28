Silk trade cocoons as low rainfall hits production in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The lack of rainfall, triggered by El Niño, has affected silk cocoon trade in Dharmapuri by over 50%. However, the demand for silk cocoons remains high, and prices hovered around Rs 812 per kg, peaking to Rs 913 per kg.
In Dharmapuri, silk cocoon is a key cottage industry, with hundreds of farmers involved in the trade. Due to the high silk cocoon production, the district also has about 1,750 acres of mulberry fields. However, due to El Niño's impact, the lack of rainfall has caused a massive reduction in mulberry fields, with farmers reporting more than 60% loss of mulberry fields.
Speaking to TNIE, M Vijaykumar, a sericulturist from Madhikonpalayam, said, "With no water, farmers are unable to cultivate Mulberry. Without food, the silkworms do not get proper nutrients and most of them die before the pupa stage. Without water, we also cannot regulate the temperature of the sheds, and the heat also kills the worms. So, the silk cocoon market has directly taken a hit because of the lack of water and mulberry, and the heat."
P Ashok, a junior assistant at the silk cocoon market in Dharmapuri, said, "Usually we get about 2,000-2,500 kg of silk cocoons for daily trade. However, over the past week, we have been getting only about 1,000 kg to 1,200 kg. The arrivals at the market have reduced by 50%. However, prices remain high due to increasing demand."
According to market data, about 1,300 kg was auctioned on Tuesday. While the highest price was Rs 913 per kg, the lowest was Rs 608, and the average price recorded was Rs 813. Sources reported that drop in production led to an average price increase of Rs 100 per kg.
Meanwhile, officials in the sericulture department said, "This is a direct impact of El Niño and there is little we can do as there is no rainfall. Though mulberries are drought-tolerant, they require sufficient water which they are presently not receiving. This has led to reduced production.”