Special grama sabhas in Meghamalai so forest dwellers can apply for patta

THENI: After Supreme Court issued stringent directions regarding encroachments in Srivilliputur Meghamalai Tiger reserve, over 10 panchayats, including Thangamalpuram, Aathukadu, Thumakundu, Mayiladumparai and Ponnan Padugai, have convened special grama sabha meetings since Tuesday and passed resolutions seeking application for pattas from eligible forest dwellers under the FRA, 2006.

Sources said the special grama sabhas are part of the statutory process under the FRA. The applications approved by the grama sabha will be forwarded to the sub-divisional level committee, headed by the RDO or sub-collector, for scrutiny. The claims will subsequently be sent to the district level committee headed by the collector for the final decision.

Officials said only claims recognised under the statutory process would be accorded legal recognition of forest rights. Meanwhile, the traditional forest dwellers’ rights protection association urged the district administration to withhold the eviction action until the state files its response before the SC and is heard on September 8.

Coordinator S Maruthupandi in a representation to Collector Dr R Vaithinathan on Thursday said the SC’s August 19 order recorded the state’s submission that historical maps, revenue records and Census documents established that habitation and cultivation in parts of the region predated their declaration as Reserved Forest and Wildlife Sanctuary.