Tamil Nadu: Mayiladuthurai ryots seek all DPCs to prevent paddy pile-up

MAYILADUTHURAI: Farmers in Mayiladuthurai district have urged the district administration to open all the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) that were operated during the Kuruvai season last year, as harvesting has begun and they say only a limited number of centres are currently functioning. The demand was raised at the grievance meeting on Wednesday at the collectorate.

While Kuruvai cultivation has declined in neighbouring delta districts due to the lack of Cauvery irrigation water as the Mettur dam remains closed, the area under Kuruvai cultivation in Mayiladuthurai has increased from 39,700 hectares last year to around 41,000 hectares this year. Farmers said the limited number of DPCs could lead to paddy accumulating without adequate procurement facilities and urged officials to open all the centres that operated last year.

“All the DPCs that functioned during the last season should be operated before September 1, so that farmers can benefit from the increased incentive coming into effect from September 1,” said farmer Arupathi Kalyanam.