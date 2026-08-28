Three tribal villages in TN seek separate panchayat for ensuring access to basic amenities

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents of Alakattu, Erimalai and Kottur hillocks have urged the Dharmapuri administration to create a separate panchayat comprising these three villages. The demand follows the villagers facing a lack of drinking water, roads and other basic amenities.
Alakattu, Erimalai and Kottur hillocks are part of the Vattuvanahalli panchayat in Pennagram block. To access their panchayat headquarters, local residents have to travel nearly 12km, even for basic government documents like community certificates or for seeking government welfare schemes. So to improve development and get government schemes, the tribal residents have called for separation from Vattuvanahalli panchayat and the creation of a new panchayat comprising the three tribal villages.
Speaking to TNIE, R Sivappa from the Alakattu said, "We have no road access, healthcare, clean drinking water or even government schemes. Once a year a special camp is conducted where we can apply for our various needs, but that process is also time-consuming. Even for basic certification from the VAO, we have to travel a 12km. We lose a day's work because of these tasks. So creating a separate panchayat will improve efficiency and directly benefit the development of the three tribal hamlets."
"With no rainfall, we have no access to water or borewells. Does the administration know this? We are doubtful. if we had officials stationed locally, the severity of the situation could reach the administration and some form of relief could be provided," he added.
Another resident, S Kaliappan from the Kottur village said, "Roads were promised to us nearly four years ago, but they are still not laid. Because of the distance to government offices, we are unaware of many government schemes. For education, agricultural schemes and even healthcare we have to trek 8km downhill and then board vehicles to travel another 5km to 7km to reach services. For death certificates, we must also access the VAO offices and for emergencies like the present drought, we have no easy way to report our struggles. Most of the time our issues do not reach the administration. With a local VAO office, this situation would improve."
When TNIE reached out to district officials, they said, "We can consider the request, but it is not a quick affair. The demand requires much deliberation and processing. It will take time, we will look into the situation. As of now, we cannot comment further on this matter."