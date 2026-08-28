Three tribal villages in TN seek separate panchayat for ensuring access to basic amenities

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents of Alakattu, Erimalai and Kottur hillocks have urged the Dharmapuri administration to create a separate panchayat comprising these three villages. The demand follows the villagers facing a lack of drinking water, roads and other basic amenities.

Alakattu, Erimalai and Kottur hillocks are part of the Vattuvanahalli panchayat in Pennagram block. To access their panchayat headquarters, local residents have to travel nearly 12km, even for basic government documents like community certificates or for seeking government welfare schemes. So to improve development and get government schemes, the tribal residents have called for separation from Vattuvanahalli panchayat and the creation of a new panchayat comprising the three tribal villages.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sivappa from the Alakattu said, "We have no road access, healthcare, clean drinking water or even government schemes. Once a year a special camp is conducted where we can apply for our various needs, but that process is also time-consuming. Even for basic certification from the VAO, we have to travel a 12km. We lose a day's work because of these tasks. So creating a separate panchayat will improve efficiency and directly benefit the development of the three tribal hamlets."