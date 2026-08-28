TN announces hike in monthly food allowance of SC/ST hostel students

CHENNAI: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on Thursday announced an additional allocation of Rs 200 crore to enhance the food allowance for students staying in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostels.

Making the announcement during the demands for grants for his department in the Assembly, the minister said the monthly food allowance for college students staying in hostels will be increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800, while the allowance for school hostel students will be raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

The maintenance grant will also be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for school hostels and from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh for college hostels. An ‘Aran’ management body will be formed to oversee the maintenance of the hostels. Maintenance grants for schools will also be increased based on student strength, while 23 schools will be upgraded.

The government has allocated Rs 160 crore for constructing 150 social justice hostels. Another 100 community halls will be built in areas with Adi Dravidar settlements, while a tribal research centre will be established at Nandanam. A total of 100 classrooms will be constructed in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools at Rs 30 crore.

In addition, 250 special Anganwadi centres will be established in tribal areas. For sanitation workers, the government has proposed constructing 2,500 houses under the ‘Agam’ scheme.

A Rs 50-crore ‘Aetram’ scheme will also be launched to promote entrepreneurship and improve their livelihoods. His announcements also include housing schemes for SC and ST communities, skill development and competitive examination training for students, a digital and innovation centre and schemes to nurture sporting talent.