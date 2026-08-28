TN Assembly considering US system on live telecast: Speaker JCD Prabhakar

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said that a system similar to the one followed in the US, under which portions expunged from proceedings could be removed during the live telecast, is being considered for the telecast of Assembly proceedings in Tamil Nadu also.

He said such a system would enable the Assembly proceedings to be broadcast live to the public without the expunged portions.

The Speaker made the remarks when DMK MLA EV Velu on Thursday reiterated his complaints about YouTubers and others circulating the remarks expunged by the Speaker as videos on social media.

He also wanted to know the status of the two privilege issues on telecasting the remarks expunged by the Speaker, raised by DMK. Though the Speaker promised to take them up for consideration once the Privileges Committee is formed, the Speaker could even allow a discussion on such privilege issues in the Assembly itself, Velu added.