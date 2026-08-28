TN government to establish new minority girls’ college in Chennai, says minister Shahjahan

CHENNAI: The government will bear tuition fees for eligible minority women students studying in government, government-aided and self-financing colleges under the government quota, covering courses including arts, science, engineering, medicine, agriculture and law. The measure will be implemented with an initial allocation of Rs 20 crore, Minorities Welfare Minister AM Shahjahan announced on Thursday.

Shahjahan also announced that the existing educational assistance provided to Muslim students in Classes 1 to 8 would be extended to girls studying in Classes 9 and 10. The assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 for Classes 9 and 10 students. The scheme, with an allocation of Rs 8 crore, is expected to benefit 41,384 students.

A new minority girls’ college will be established in Chennai through the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board at Rs 2.45 crore. The government will also construct a new building for the Waqf Board for Rs 40 crore. Community halls will be established in five districts — Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tiruvannamalai — for Rs 10 crore.