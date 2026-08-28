TVK, DMK MLAs trade barbs over social justice

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Thursday witnessed fiery exchanges between members of the ruling coalition and the DMK over Dalit empowerment. PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, responding to DMK’s claims of championing Dalits and minorities, questioned its alliance with the BJP between 1994 and 2003.

He asked why the DMK did not withdraw support for the BJP after the 2002 Gujarat riots. The minister also cited a reported 67% increase in atrocities against SCs in TN between 2019 and 2023, claiming it was the highest in the country.

Referring to CAG observations on SC and ST welfare funds remaining unspent, he said, “BR Ambedkar’s vision was to give authority to Dalits, not stop with providing them houses and water.”

Rejecting the criticism, DMK MLA KN Nehru said it was common for governments to leave around 6%-7% of funds unspent and for such amounts to be flagged in CAG reports.

He added that the same could happen to the present government “if it lasts for a year”, triggering protests from TVK members. Speaker JCD Prabakar intervened and said the people’s mandate was for five years.

DMK MLA Govi Chezhiaan then accused Arjuna of trying to create an impression that the party had done nothing for Dalits. He credited Karunanidhi with introducing concrete houses for Dalits and bringing legislation to enable people from all communities to become temple priests.