TVK, DMK MLAs trade barbs over social justice

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Thursday witnessed fiery exchanges between members of the ruling coalition and the DMK over Dalit empowerment. PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, responding to DMK’s claims of championing Dalits and minorities, questioned its alliance with the BJP between 1994 and 2003.
He asked why the DMK did not withdraw support for the BJP after the 2002 Gujarat riots. The minister also cited a reported 67% increase in atrocities against SCs in TN between 2019 and 2023, claiming it was the highest in the country.
Referring to CAG observations on SC and ST welfare funds remaining unspent, he said, “BR Ambedkar’s vision was to give authority to Dalits, not stop with providing them houses and water.”
Rejecting the criticism, DMK MLA KN Nehru said it was common for governments to leave around 6%-7% of funds unspent and for such amounts to be flagged in CAG reports.
He added that the same could happen to the present government “if it lasts for a year”, triggering protests from TVK members. Speaker JCD Prabakar intervened and said the people’s mandate was for five years.
DMK MLA Govi Chezhiaan then accused Arjuna of trying to create an impression that the party had done nothing for Dalits. He credited Karunanidhi with introducing concrete houses for Dalits and bringing legislation to enable people from all communities to become temple priests.
Arjuna questioned whether the scheme to appoint temple priests had been implemented for the entire five years of DMK rule. Former HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu said the DMK government had issued appointment orders for 32 people, but the process was halted following a case in the Supreme Court.
Arjuna then accused the DMK of taking credit for schemes it could not implement fully. Aadhav also questioned why the DMK had not conducted a caste survey. DMK MLAs responded that the Supreme Court had not permitted the state to conduct one.
School Education minister A Rajmohan accused the DMK of portraying Dalit rights as achievements granted by the party rather than rights secured through the Constitution.
He also referred to RS Bharathi’s controversial remark that Dalits becoming judges were “alms” granted by the Dravidian movement. DMK members objected to the reference, pointing out that Bharathi had already been reprimanded by the party.
Joining the debate, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu questioned why the DMK had not shared power with the VCK when the latter had four MLAs supporting the DMK in the previous Assembly. Drawing a parallel with VCK’s representation in the TVK-led government, he said the DMK could not accept a VCK leader becoming a minister.
He also took exception to the DMK’s description of the TVK government as a “sofa model government”, saying the remark could be compared to dominant caste people mocking Dalits for wearing good clothes or buying a car. Responding to statements that Dravidian parties had fielded Dalit candidates in general seats, Arasu said the move appeared to have been driven by “pity rather than principle”.
‘Assembly not a forum for political fights’
Chennai: The Assembly is a legislative forum meant to discuss people’s issues, not a battleground for political fighting, DMDK MLA Premalatha Vijayakant said on Thursday, urging the Speaker to given an opportunity for all MLAs to speak. She also singled out Aadhav Arjuna, saying his interventions were prolonging debates. ENS