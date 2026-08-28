When to hoist flag for Avani Mahotsavam? Madras HC seeks temple’s opinion

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple and its Swathanthira Parabalana Sthalathar Sabha on a PIL filed by the latter over the timings chosen by the temple authorities for celebrating Avani Mahotsavam.

According to the sabha’s secretary S Muthukrishnan Ayyar, a Vidhayagar is traditionally responsible for fixing timings for all religious activities and ceremonies in the above temple. Based on the request of the devasthanam on December 5, 2025, the Vidhayagar had prepared a panchangam containing auspicious timings for conducting festivals, rituals and ceremonies in the temple this year. Upon further request, the same was communicated through a ‘Thirunal muhurtha pattolai’ on July 7, he added.

As per the communication, flag hoisting for the Mahotsavam should take place on August 31 between 9:00 am and 9:22 am. However, contrary to the recommendation of the Vidhayagar, the joint commissioner of the temple has decided to conduct the flag hoisting between 5:15 am and 5:40 am, Muthukrishnan alleged. Claiming that this departure in timing violates the established customs and practices of the temple, he sought the court’s intervention.