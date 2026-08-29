Are you King of England? Madras HC asks Finance Minister Marie Wilson

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday severely criticised Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson for not appearing before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Puducherry in connection with the case related to assaulting his sister-in-law, adding that no one can think they are above the law.

Hearing the petitions filed by Marie Wilson seeking to stay the summons issued by the judicial magistrate court and quashing the case, Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Friday asked whether Wilson thinks of himself as the King of England for him not to appear before the court. “When you were an MLA, you appeared in court; but after becoming a minister, you have been staying away,” the judge said, adding that “nobody is above”.