Chair row stalls Salem Corporation council meeting; mayor declares resolutions passed

SALEM: The monthly council meeting of the Salem Corporation on Friday was disrupted by a dispute between Mayor A Ramachandran of the DMK and Deputy Mayor M Saradha Devi of the Congress over the placement of the deputy mayor's chair, with the meeting ending without any councillor being allowed to raise issues or speak on the listed resolutions.

Soon after entering the council hall, the mayor objected to the deputy mayor's chair being placed on the dais near his seat, saying he had repeatedly instructed that it be placed alongside the councillors. He refused to preside over the meeting and moved to sit with the councillors.

The deputy mayor, however, insisted that her chair should remain on the dais, saying she was ready to sit with the councillors if the mayor continued the meeting from there, but otherwise wanted to be seated next to him.

The mayor, deputy mayor, Corporation Commissioner Lalitaditya Neelam and some councillors held discussions in an attempt to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

After returning to the hall, the mayor once again instructed officials to move the chair down, while Saradha Devi opposed it. The mayor then announced that Saradha Devi would be suspended from attending the next two council meetings, alleging that she was preventing the conduction of proceedings. Saradha Devi subsequently staged a sit-in protest inside the hall.

The mayor later concluded the meeting and declared all the listed resolutions passed, without allowing any councillor to speak. Meanwhile, DMK councillor Easan Ilango walked out during discussions, alleging that a 'secret meeting' was being held and that the issue was being used to prevent councillors from raising public concerns.