CMDA-like body to be set up in six cities soon

CHENNAI: Nearly five years after the state first issued orders to create Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) for six cities, the Tamil Nadu government has said that the authorities will finally be made operational in a phased manner.

Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar told the Assembly on Friday that UDAs would be established in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Tiruppur, Salem, and Hosur. The proposed UDAs will have wider planning and infrastructure development powers akin to the CMDA.

In 2021, UDAs were announced for the six cities, followed by the issuance of G.Os on the same. The TN Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, was amended in 2022 to provide a statutory framework for the authorities, but they did not become operational.