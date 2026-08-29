Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line awaits land acquisition, passengers urge speedy completion

DHARMAPURI: Railway passengers across Dharmapuri urged the Southern Railway to hasten the completion of the Dharmapuri - Morappur railway line project.
The Dharmapuri - Morappur railway line project has been a key demand of Dharmapuri people over the past 30 years. In 1906, the British government constructed the railway line between Dharmapuri and Morappur, linking districts like Vellore, Chennai and many other northern districts in Tamil Nadu. However, in 1941, due to the high demand for iron, they dismantled the tracks to make weapons for World War II. Since then, the railway lines were abandoned.
However, in 2019, a project was sanctioned at Rs 358.95 crores to revive this railway route and the foundation stone was laid by the then Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal. However, seven years later, land acquisition is incomplete.
Speaking to TNIE, A Mathialagan, District Secretary of the Dharmapuri Railway Passengers Social Welfare Association said, "We have no direct trains to Chennai from Dharmapuri; this is one of the key factors which has dissuaded many investors from starting startups in Dharmapuri." With the Dharmapuri - Morappur line, businesses could access ports in Chennai to transport goods via airways. So the project is a must."
According to the reports from the Dharmapuri administration, the Dharmapuri - Morappur railway project passes through three taluks in Dharmapuri, covering 18 villages. It requires a total of 93 acres of land. So far, about 47 acres have been acquired, including 33 acres of government land.
Commenting on the project delay, officials in Southern Railway said, "The delay stems from legal issues raised by stakeholders who stand to lose their lands. The High Court has also directed land acquisition in favour of major public importance, and we have already issued notices for it .We hope to begin construction as soon as possible and expect the project to be completed within two years, but it could be delayed in the case of unforeseen circumstances."
Officials added, "With the Dharmapuri - Morappur Railway project, two new railway stations, four major bridges, 36 minor bridges and several railway underpasses would also be constructed. Furthermore, the number of trains would also increase in the future."