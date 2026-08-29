Make fund allocation for dredging PAP canals permanent: Farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers benefiting from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) are expecting a permanent allocation of funds like in delta districts for dredging of the PAP irrigation canals. Usually, water would be released to the second zone of PAP on August 15, from Thirumoorthy Dam. However, this has not happened as no funds were allocated for dredging the canals.

For over a month, requests have been made to the state government on behalf of the project committee to allocate funds for dredging work. However, due to the delay, the project committee has announced a sit-in protest in Tiruppur starting from August 31, urging the immediate allocation of Rs 14.98 crore towards the work.

Against this backdrop, speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Water Resources Minister N Anand announced that funds would be allocated immediately and that work would commence soon. Although this announcement brought some relief to farmers, they have urged the government to expedite the issuance of the GO without any delay and to make the fund allocation permanent.

Medical K Paramasivam, chairman of the project committee, said, "Every year, we have to struggle to secure funds from the government to dredge the canals. If the government had allocated funds at the right time this year, water could have been opened on August 15. Moreover, water level in the dam is currently low, due to low rain. It is essential to dredge the canals in order to distribute the available water to everyone."