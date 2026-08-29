Man kills friend over enmity in Coimbatore, ninth murder in district in a month

COIMBATORE: A 62-year-old man was found murdered at Vellimalaipattinam village near Thondamuthur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore district on Friday morning. This is the ninth murder reported in the district this month.

The deceased was identified as S Nagaraj of Mariamman Kovil Street in Vellimalaipattinam, who was living alone after his wife’s demise.

Police said that around 6.30 am on Friday, Nagaraj had gone on his two-wheeler to buy tea. While returning, he was allegedly waylaid by his neighbour K Kandasamy (65).

An argument broke out between them, during which Kandasamy allegedly threw chilli powder at Nagaraj, and then allegedly attacked him with a knife. Nagaraj sustained severe injuries on his neck and abdomen and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Perur sub division Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suresh and Alandurai police reached the spot and recovered Nagaraj's body. The body was sent for postmortem examination and a detailed investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Kandasamy went to his house and allegedly attempted suicide. His family members rescued him and admitted him to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, said police sources.

Police said both were friends for around 40 years and had differences of opinion over the past few months over their personal life. Further investigation is on.

It may be noted that Coimbatore district has recorded nine murders in August — three under the Coimbatore city police limits and six in the rural limits. Police said most of the murders were due to personal reasons.