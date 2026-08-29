MK Stalin restructures DMK, expands dist units to 110

The former chief minister, in a post on social media, recalled a 2018 speech, when he was elected as the party president on the same day (August 28), about adapting to the changing times and called for changes to begin from within the party. Stalin said, “The (restructuring) action has been undertaken with the party’s best interests in mind. With your support, I will once again lead our party to victory!”

Stalin said the Chennai district would get 10 district units from the existing six. Similarly, most revenue districts, except Kancheepuram, Perambalur, and Ariyalur, would get new district units to ensure the micromanagement of the party affairs. He said that the Sholinganallur Assembly constituency alone would be made a separate party district, considering the huge population.

In a letter to party cadre, Stalin said that the decision was made during the DMK headquarters executive committee meeting held on August 22. He said the party has decided to hold its 16th organisational election.