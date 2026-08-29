Mobile phone ban: Tiruchy temples to open counters at entrance for e-tickets

TIRUCHY: People used to UPI mode of payments will have to revert to the cash mode for buying tickets, prasadam, or make donations while visiting major temples from September 1 as carrying mobile phones will be banned. The ban will come into force at five temples in Tiruchy -Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Samayapuram Mariamman temple, Jambukeswarar temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Vekkali Amman temple in Woraiyur and Thayumanavar temple in Rockfort.

However, to reduce inconvenience to devotees, the HR&CE department is making arrangements for digital transactions as well by setting up designated centres outside the temples.

In Srirangam, separate online and offline service centres will be established outside the temple. Devotees can use UPI to pay for tickets, prasadam, donations and other services before entering the temple. The centres will also provide printouts of online bookings. However, once inside the temple, all transactions will have to be made in cash.

At Samayapuram, officials said cash was already the main mode of payment, though UPI was accepted in some cases. Devotees who book services online will have to carry printed copies of the tickets. A QR code will also be provided outside the temple for those who wish to make donations through UPI.