Not 103, 400 from TN were in Nepal during flash floods: Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: According to the latest information available, around 400 people from Tamil Nadu were in Nepal during the time of the flash floods, said Minister for School Education A Rajmohan on Friday, adding that the figure is likely to change.

On Thursday, the number of people from the state believed to be travelling in Nepal was put at 103. Meanwhile, 21 from the state who had been rescued and had reached New Delhi earlier in the day, flew down to Chennai around midnight.

Rajmohan, who is part of the ministerial team camping in New Delhi to coordinate the rescue and repatriation of Tamils stranded in Nepal, said the Tamil Nadu government is in constant touch with the union government and other agencies to ensure the safe return of those who had travelled to the neighbouring country. He acknowledged that establishing contact with those stranded in Nepal remained a challenging task.

Addressing media persons after receiving the 21 people from Tamil Nadu at New Delhi, Rajmohan said all of them had lost their passports but added they were in good health.

The minister said the government had received fresh information about another group of over 140 travelling in Nepal. Another group had travelled to Nepal by train, while several smaller groups had also visited the country. “Efforts are on to contact them and bring them safely to New Delhi,” he said.

Of the estimated 400 from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to Nepal, around 140 are in safer locations, while 21 had returned to India, Rajmohan said. The government has not yet been able to establish contact with around 90, but efforts are under way to reach them, he added.