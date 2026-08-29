Private milk vendors increase rates by Rs 6-10 per litre in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Private milk vendors who supply milk door-to-door in cans have raised prices by Rs 6 to Rs 10 per litre in Coimbatore following the state government's recent decision to increase Aavin's procurement rate by Rs 3 per litre.

Local consumers are now paying between Rs 66 and Rs 70 per litre for the same milk that was earlier sold at around Rs 60.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the hike in Aavin’s milk procurement price during the discussion on demands for grants on August 19. The additional Rs 3 comprises Rs 2 as a state government incentive and Rs 1 routed through the Aavin cooperative societies. With the revision, milk producers supplying to Aavin will receive between Rs 33 and Rs 43 per litre depending on the fat content, plus the new Rs 3 incentive. The amount will be credited directly to the producers' bank accounts by the 10th of every month.