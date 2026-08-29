Return of TNHB land: Scheme to end long-pending disputes announced

CHENNAI: The state government has made an announcement to replace a comprehensive scheme to resolve long-pending disputes involving TNHB (Tamil Nadu Housing Board) acquired lands, while significantly expanding the powers of local bodies and introducing faster, largely digital building approval mechanisms. The previous DMK government had implemented a similar scheme to release 4,396.44 acres of land involved in decades-old TNHB acquisition proceedings.

Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar, in the Assembly on Friday, said, “The new scheme will cover land parcels where compensation awards have been passed but possession has not been handed over to the TNHB, besides lands that remain unutilised due to encroachments or are caught up in legal disputes. The government will review such land parcels and decide whether to retain them, utilise them for future requirements, or release them, based on necessity.”

The government has also proposed an end-to-end online system for land-use reclassification, under which applicants will be able to track their files at every stage instead of physically following up with respective offices.

In a major move to ease building approvals, the self-certification limit for residential buildings has been increased from 3,500 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft for structures of up to Ground+2 floors or Stilt+3 floors. Self-certification will also be available for small commercial buildings with a floor space index (FSI) area of up to 1,500 sq ft.