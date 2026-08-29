Rs 972 crore plan to protect three rivers from seawater intrusion: TN Water Resources Minister N Anand

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources N Anand told the Assembly on Friday that the Tamil Nadu government would take up projects worth Rs 972 crore to prevent seawater intrusion and improve the condition of Kollidam, Vellar and Noyyal rivers.

Responding to questions raised by the legislators from Chidambaram and Tiruppur South during the Zero Hour, Anand said rising sea levels due to climate change had led to seawater entering the Kollidam river along the estuary for nearly 18 km, affecting nearby villages.

A project is being planned to construct a protective wall near the tail-end of the Kollidam — between Thirukkalipaalai village in Chidambaram and Alagakudi in Sirkazhi — which is expected to recharge groundwater and provide irrigation support to around 13,220 hectares. He said a DPR was initially prepared with an estimate of Rs 773 crore, and a revised report, based on model studies, is now being prepared.