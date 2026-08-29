Stirs over TN Ponzi fraud, 12 arrested

Thousands believed to have been cheated of crores: Cops

People were told they could invest in cryptocurrency by paying Rs 50,000 under ‘FQL scheme’ or around Rs 1 lakh through the ‘VG scheme’. The payment is not made using the link, but by cash in person to the agent. After payment, scammers allegedly credited the investors’ accounts with US dollars, which the latter could see by opening the link.

Following this, investors were given three online tasks in their links to complete to earn a few additional dollars as commissions. In case an investor wanted to retrieve their money, they had to raise a request, and their agent would pay them in cash. After this, their accounts displayed the balance after the debit.

The individuals were allegedly made to believe that under this copy-trading investment method, they would get twice the money after a certain period. If they continuously invest or invest more, they would be “level-two investors” and receive more interest with higher returns.

Level-two investors also performed extra tasks to earn additional dollars¸ and be eligible for prizes such as bikes, gold jewels, among others, if they convinced more people to invest. “At least for the last two years, the fraudsters have been operating the scam. The reason many fell into the trap was that the initial investors received their commission, interest, and returns,” said the investors.

The investment became popular through word of mouth. Eventually, the scam spread to neighbouring Dindigul, said police. “We have received at least 500 petitions so far, and it is believed that thousands of people have been cheated of crores of money,” added a senior officer.

As the information spread rapidly on social media, investors gathered in front of the house of Ramesh and Vijay, agents, in Kasampatti and ransacked the house on Friday. When police attempted to take Ramesh away for questioning, the protesters allegedly threw stones and footwear at the police vehicle.

The tension calmed down after Dindigul SP R Jayakumar held discussions with the affected investors. Sources said the arrested included A Kallannai, P Kallanai, K Pushpam, A Panchu, R Anandhi, and A Rajalakshmi.

The duped investors can file a complaint through helpline number 1930 and cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.