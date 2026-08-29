Tasmac extends contracts for sale of eatables at bars by two months

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the validity of existing contracts for the sale of eatables and collection of empty bottles at bars attached to its retail outlets by two months, while contracts for collection of empty carton boxes and waste from retail shops have been extended by a month, as fresh tender processes are yet to be completed.

In a communication issued to senior regional managers and district managers on August 28, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar said the bar agreements, due to expire on August 31, have been extended from September 1 to October 31, or until successful bidders under the fresh tender begin operations.