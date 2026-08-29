Tasmac extends contracts for sale of eatables at bars by two months

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the validity of existing contracts for the sale of eatables and collection of empty bottles at bars attached to its retail outlets by two months, while contracts for collection of empty carton boxes and waste from retail shops have been extended by a month, as fresh tender processes are yet to be completed.
In a communication issued to senior regional managers and district managers on August 28, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar said the bar agreements, due to expire on August 31, have been extended from September 1 to October 31, or until successful bidders under the fresh tender begin operations.
The fresh tender process is under way and evaluation of bids and execution of agreements with successful bidders could take more time, the corporation said. The interim extension is intended to ensure that operations at the bars continue without interruption.
District managers in all 38 districts have been authorised to extend the agreements and collect the applicable bar licence fee. Separately, contracts for collection of empty carton boxes and waste generated at Tasmac retail vending shops have been extended from September 1 to September 30, or until contractors selected through the fresh tender take over.