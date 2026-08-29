Tension in Nellai as two hurl petrol bombs at Thevar portrait

TIRUNELVELI: Two history-sheeters belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community were arrested by Tirunelveli city police for allegedly hurling petrol bombs near a portrait of Muthuramalinga Thevar, triggering communal tension in Oorudaiyankudiyiruppu in Thatchanallur in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused were S Akash Ramadurai (22) and S Santhanakumar (21), residents of Oorudaiyankudiyiruppu in the city.

Sources say people belonging to an SC community and an MBC community predominantly reside in the area. “There was a dispute over the use of government land in the locality. Officials had reportedly told both groups that they could not claim ownership of the land but could use it for public events.