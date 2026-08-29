Tension in Nellai as two hurl petrol bombs at Thevar portrait

TIRUNELVELI: Two history-sheeters belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community were arrested by Tirunelveli city police for allegedly hurling petrol bombs near a portrait of Muthuramalinga Thevar, triggering communal tension in Oorudaiyankudiyiruppu in Thatchanallur in the wee hours of Friday.
The accused were S Akash Ramadurai (22) and S Santhanakumar (21), residents of Oorudaiyankudiyiruppu in the city.
Sources say people belonging to an SC community and an MBC community predominantly reside in the area. “There was a dispute over the use of government land in the locality. Officials had reportedly told both groups that they could not claim ownership of the land but could use it for public events.
A long-standing enmity prevailed between members of both communities. Recently, a group attempted to encroach on a portion of the land, which was opposed by another group. Based on a complaint, the city police intervened and warned them against the encroachment,” sources said.
On Thursday night, residents belonging to the MBC community complained that unidentified persons had hurled petrol bombs near the Muthuramalinga Thevar portrait. “Police rushed to the spot and found broken bottle pieces scattered near the portrait, which had been installed on a concrete pedestal. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested both the culprits who were allegedly in an inebriated state. As MBC outfits threatened to stage a protest, police deployed pickets in the area,” sources said.