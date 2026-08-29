TN CM Vijay inspects Puzhal jail, reviews medical care and training given to inmates

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inspected Puzhal Central Prison and reviewed facilities provided to inmates, including medical care, education, and vocational training. He directed the prison officials to expand opportunities for inmates to continue their education, acquire skills, and prepare for rehabilitation after release.

According to an official press note, the chief minister inspected the hospital, visitors’ room, de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, classrooms of the Mahatma Gandhi Community College, library, computer training centre, high-security block, and gallows at Central Prison-I. He interacted with inmates and enquired about their needs.

The CM also visited vocational units and inspected products made by inmates, including iron racks for storing vegetables, paper covers and office file pads. He reviewed the power loom and tailoring units and inspected the quality of food served to the prisoners.

Later, Vijay visited the M3 Puzhal police station, where he enquired about its functioning with the inspector and examined official registers. He also visited the sub-inspector’s room, computer room and lock-up.

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Sandeep Rai Rathore, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Chennai Range) D Palani, Superintendent Krishnaraj, and other senior officials were present.