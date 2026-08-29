TN govt monitoring prices of 41 items; onions to be sold via ration shops

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataramanan, responding to questions posed by the opposition parties on rising prices of essential commodities, told the Assembly on Friday that the state government has been taking steps to prevent shortages and that it would soon act to control onion prices through ration and other outlets. He added that the government has been monitoring the prices of 41 essential commodities on a daily basis, besides attributing the price hike partly to the West Asia conflict and higher fuel costs.

The opposition parties claimed that the price increase has severely affected poor and middle-class families. During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that people have even minimised their visits to grocery shops due to the rise in prices. He said the Left parties, which are part of the ruling alliance, had also held protests over the issue. Udhayanidhi recalled that the DMK, in 2007, introduced a special public distribution scheme to safeguard the people from a similar price hike, and sold pulses, cooking oil, rava and maida through ration outlets at prices lower than the market rates.

Further, he urged the government to increase the quantity of sugar and other essential items supplied through ration shops and hold a special meeting with ministers and officials of the Finance, Food and Cooperation departments to resolve the issue.