TN to introduce SC/ST reservation in promotions, announces Social Harmony Panchayat Award

CHENNAI: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on Friday announced steps to promote social harmony and ensure reservation for SCs and STs in promotions in government jobs. He said the government would implement reservation for SCs and STs in promotions under Article 16(4A) of the Constitution.
The minister said the provision was introduced through the 77th Constitutional Amendment in 1995. A committee headed by retired HC judge G M Akbar Ali was formed in June 2025 to study the issue and suggest legal solutions. The committee has been given two more months’ time to submit its report, he said. Based on its recommendations, the state would take steps to bring in required legislation, he added.
In another major announcement, he said villages that promoted equality and had no caste discrimination would be selected for a `10 lakh cash award. The money would be used for development works in the villages.
Three villages per district, excluding Chennai, would be selected, he said, adding that special attention would be given to villages affected by caste violence. Melavalavu village in Madurai district, which has faced repeated caste-related violence, would get an Ambedkar reading centre. The government would work to make the village free of caste violence, he said.
Arasu also announced a new ‘Social Harmony Panchayat Award’. Ten panchayats promoting social harmony would be selected and given
Rs 1 crore each for development works. He said hundreds of requests for community halls, schools, hostels and basic facilities in SC and ST habitations had been received. The government would implement suitable projects based on the needs, he said.