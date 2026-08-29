TN to introduce SC/ST reservation in promotions, announces Social Harmony Panchayat Award

In another major announcement, he said villages that promoted equality and had no caste discrimination would be selected for a `10 lakh cash award. The money would be used for development works in the villages.

Three villages per district, excluding Chennai, would be selected, he said, adding that special attention would be given to villages affected by caste violence. Melavalavu village in Madurai district, which has faced repeated caste-related violence, would get an Ambedkar reading centre. The government would work to make the village free of caste violence, he said.

Arasu also announced a new ‘Social Harmony Panchayat Award’. Ten panchayats promoting social harmony would be selected and given

Rs 1 crore each for development works. He said hundreds of requests for community halls, schools, hostels and basic facilities in SC and ST habitations had been received. The government would implement suitable projects based on the needs, he said.