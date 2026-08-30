Alangudi AIADMK candidate moves HC against Vijayabaskar, alleges Rs 4 crore election ticket fraud

CHENNAI: Alangudi AIADMK candidate D Dhana Vimal has approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to register a case against former minister C Vijayabaskar and three others, alleging that they cheated him of Rs 4 crore. The petitioner claimed that the four had collected Rs 4.5 crore for securing him a ticket to contest the 2026 elections and promised to give it back after his candidature was announced, but only returned Rs 50 lakh.

In his petition, Dhana Vimal claimed that Vijayabaskar, who was the then AIADMK Pudukkottai district secretary, contacted him on November 19, 2025, and asked him to arrange Rs 5 crore to show his financial capacity to meet the election expenses, assuring that it would be returned after his candidature was announced. Vijayabaskar directed him to hand over the money to a contractor, Sothuppalai Murugesan, which he did on March 11, 2026. After his candidature was announced, Vijayabaskar returned Rs 50 lakh, but the remaining Rs 4 crore was not returned, he claimed.

Dhana also alleged that he was asked to mortgage his property to obtain Rs 10 lakh from Vijayabaskar’s associate M Ilango for election expenses. Though a mortgage deed was executed, the amount was not credited. A blank cheque handed over to Ilango was also not returned, he said.

The petitioner said he lodged a complaint with the Pudukkottai SP on July 30, but no FIR has been registered so far.