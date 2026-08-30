Coimbatore man holds exhibition of daughter’s drawings depicting family fears

COIMBATORE: After a 17-year-old girl drew a picture expressing that she felt scared in the presence of family, her father organised an art exhibition in Coimbatore to raise awareness among parents about the importance of providing warmth, care and emotional support to children in home and school.

The exhibition, titled 'DRAW US 2GETHER', was held at an art gallery in the city from August 19 to 23.

Rajesh Balakrishnan (43) at RS Puram in the city, told TNIE that around 20 days ago, his daughter, Taneesa Krishnan Rajesh, a Class 12 student studying in the US, drew a picture of their family together, featuring her mother, father, brother and herself.

"In the picture, everyone, except my daughter, appears happy in a hug. My daughter looks frightened and appears to be struggling to breathe. Before seeing this, we thought we were taking good care of her. Then, I asked her why she drew the picture," he said.

"She replied that the things the family considered good were, from her point of view, different. I asked her why she had not shared this before. She said that we do everything with love and that it feels wrong to complain when we are doing things with good intentions," he said.

He further added, "She had kept her feelings and pain to herself and drawn pictures that reflected her memories and longing. There was a message behind each picture, but we took them casually until we saw the family picture."