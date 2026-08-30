Food safety department to begin three-month drive from September 1; FSSAI licenses to be inspected

COIMBATORE: The State Food Safety Department will begin intensive checks at all establishments in the food industry from September 1 for the next three months. Usually, the department does not inspect industries that have obtained central FSSAI licenses, but this time it will check all establishments under its jurisdiction.

Following Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, State Food Safety Commissioner R Lalvena ordered a special inspection drive from September 1 to November 30 to crack down on sub-standard eateries in Tamil Nadu. The inspection will be carried out district-wise under the leadership of the respective District Food Safety Department Designated Officers.

At present, FSSAI officers inspect establishments that have obtained Central FSSAI licenses (turnover above Rs 50 crore per year); State Food Safety Department officers do not. But now, under special permission, State Food Safety officers have been permitted to bring these establishments also under inspection, according to the order.

As per the order, all food service establishments, including restaurants, hotels, food vending establishments, clubs, canteens, caterers, hawkers, petty retailers of snacks, tea shops and others must be inspected."Before the drive, the respective food establishments have been instructed to conduct a self-audit, and the department is ordered to convene meetings with the food service establishments associations to explain the drive.