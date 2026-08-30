Four children killed by speeding milk van in Dindigul

CHENNAI: Four children were killed after a speeding milk van rammed into them while they were playing near a road in Vedasandur in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as N Yogavarshini (11), N Ananya (6), J Dhanushree (5) and C Moshikaran (6). They suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

According to police, the children were playing near the road at Kanavai Medu in Kollampatti Samathuvapuram under Vadamadurai when the van hit them around 2.30 pm.

An elderly woman, P Anjammal (60), who was grazing goats nearby, rushed to help the children but fainted after witnessing the incident.

The bodies were taken to Dindigul Medical College Hospital by the victims' relatives.

Vadamadurai police have registered a case, and the van driver has been taken into custody.