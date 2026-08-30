GEM Group chairman, two others held for sexual abuse of minor

CHENNAI: Nearly 11 months after registering a case over the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl at a house in Teynampet, Greater Chennai Police arrested GEM Group chairman R Veeramani and two others, who allegedly facilitated the offence, on Saturday.

The Anti-Trafficking Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested the 85-year-old industrialist – founder of GEM Granites, an established granite export firm – along with Shanthi (60) and her husband, Mahendra Simhan (63). According to police, the suspects have been booked under sections 7, 8, 15(1), and 21(1) of the Pocso Act, and section 67 of the IT Act, and remanded in judicial custody. Senior police sources told TNIE that the victim was yet to be identified and that the case has been registered after verifying the veracity of the video.

According to a press note from the police, the origin of the case dated back to October 6, 2025, when a person approached the Anti-Trafficking Cell with information about a USB drive containing videos purportedly showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted. The complainant told the police that an unidentified man had visited his office earlier that day and handed over the flash drive, alleging that the video purportedly showed Veeramani sexually assaulting the girl at a residence associated with Shanthi.