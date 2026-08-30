In-principle nod to set up dry port in Tiruchy, TIDCO to begin study

TIRUCHY: The central and state governments have given in-principle approval for establishing a Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH/Dry Port) in Tiruchy, with the Tamil Nadu government set to commence a detailed study through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) for developing the facility, Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Durai Vaiko said the latest development was reflected in a letter written by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 24. “In the letter, the CM said the TN government had already taken a policy decision to establish an MMLH in Tiruchy and that a detailed study for developing the facility would shortly be commenced by TIDCO,” the MP said.

The letter stated that Tiruchy, located in the central region of Tamil Nadu, has a large number of manufacturing and agro-processing industries in its vicinity, besides strong industrial and agricultural connectivity. The city also has an international airport, and establishing a MMLH would strengthen the export ecosystem of the region. The proposed MMLH would also take advantage of Tiruchy’s strategic location in relation to key seaports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the letter said. Durai Vaiko said the chief minister’s letter was the latest development in the proposal and came after an official communication he received from Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on August 20 which stated that once a project proposal was received from the state government, it would be examined expeditiously for notification for Customs operations in accordance with the Customs Act, 1962, and the consolidated guidelines issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on the approval criteria for setting up Inland Container Depots.