MK Stalin’s security cover reduced to Z

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has reduced former chief minister M K Stalin’s security cover from Z+ to Z following a periodic security review, officials said.

The review was conducted by the Core Cell Security Wing at the state Secretariat and attended by chief secretary Sai Kumar, home secretary K Manivasan, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, and other senior officials.

The security arrangements for VIPs and VVIPs are reviewed every six months based on threat perception and protection requirements.

The revised arrangement includes security teams deployed across the front, core and rear sections of his convoy, with pilot, escort, backup and close-protection vehicles.