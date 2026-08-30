Parandur’s wetlands: Industrial proposal raises ecological questions again

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government may have scrapped the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur, ending years of protests by farmers and environmental groups. But with Industries Minister S Keerthana indicating in the Assembly that land already acquired for the Rs 27,000-crore project could be repurposed for industries, a fresh question has emerged: what will happen to Parandur’s wetlands, waterbodies and interconnected drainage systems?

For opponents of the airport, the concern was never limited to the construction of an airport. The proposed site forms part of a larger landscape of agricultural fields, wetlands, irrigation tanks, seasonal floodplains and drainage channels. They now fear that replacing the airport with industries, warehouses or other infrastructure could alter the landscape without addressing the ecological concerns that led to the opposition to the airport project in the first place.

A hydrological assessment by the Uvakai Research Foundation had found that the proposed airport site was linked to the Cooum and Adyar river basins and played an important role in flood moderation, groundwater recharge and downstream flow regulation.

The assessment had warned that the project’s pre-feasibility study did not adequately quantify runoff, assess the cumulative impact on the river basins or examine downstream flood risks, including those to Chennai.

The findings assume fresh relevance now that the airport project has been shelved and the government is considering alternative uses for the acquired land.

“The question is not merely whether an airport should come up there. Any future development has to take into account the ecological and hydrological functions of the landscape,” said G Sundarrajan, coordinator of the Chennai-based environmental advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal.