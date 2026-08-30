Tamil Nadu sets up helpline for rescued pilgrims from Nepal

KRISHNAGIRI: Pilgrims who returned from Nepal to Tamil Nadu after the devastating flash flood can contact the Tele MANAS helpline number 14416 to prevent or handle post-traumatic stress disorder, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr K G Arunraj told TNIE at Kakkadhasam near Denkanikottai.

Arunraj visited Krishnagiri district to inaugurate the community baby shower programme for over 400 antenatal mothers and buildings constructed by the health department worth Rs 5.70 crore at Anchetti government higher secondary school.

The Minister told TNIE, "The state government is talking with the rescued people and monitoring their mental health. People in need of mental health support, can contact the 14416 helpline number."

Talking about the illegal sex determination rackets in the state, he said, "Serious action will be taken against people who are involved in sex determination and sex selective abortion in the state. The government is planning to give an incentive amount to informers who give alerts regarding such rackets."

He further added, "More 108 ambulances will be stationed at tribal areas for people to quickly access the vehicle. In Krishnagiri district, a neurologist, cardiologist, will be appointed at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. We have also provided more doctors and nurses to the District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur."

The minister inspected District Headquarters Hospital, Hosur and Denkanikottai government hospitals.

Residents of Urigam and Kottayur panchayats petitioned to upgrade the existing PHC at Urigam, through which about 21,000 people will be benefited in four panchayats in tribal areas.

He also visited a PHC at Kakkadhasam village in Thalli block and interacted with people and health staff, where he started his career as a doctor in 2004 and worked for 5.5 years.

Minister for Industries S Keerthana informed people that soon 4,000 youths will get job opportunities at the Ultraviolet company near Krishnagiri.