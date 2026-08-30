Trans woman appointed bus conductor in TNSTC Kovai region

COIMBATORE: In a first in Coimbatore region, a 26-year-old transgender woman has been appointed as a conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).
C Vinothini of Selvapuram is currently working as a casual labour (CL) conductor at the TNSTC headquarters depot, and has been deployed on route 5C, a town bus service, on a consolidated-pay basis.
Vinothini, a native of Palani in Dindigul district, told TNIE, "Since childhood, I have wanted to become a conductor because I love the job. I discontinued my studies after Class 10. I transitioned in 2018 and have since been living with members of my community in Selvapuram. Earlier, I worked as a cook for a catering service. The leaders of my community encouraged me to pursue a conductor job, which had always been my wish. It sparked my interest, and I obtained a conductor's badge two years ago after completing the required training," she said.
"I applied for a conductor job in the TNSTC's Coimbatore region through the social welfare department during the previous regime but did not get an opportunity. About two months ago, I applied again for the post again and I got the job under this regime," she said, thanking TNSTC officials for giving her the opportunity.
"I have been working on town buses, including routes 5C, 1A, and 32, for the past month. Passengers treat me with respect, calling me sister or madam. Some people are surprised to see me, but it brings me happiness," she said.
"I believe I may be the third transgender person working in the TNSTC. I am the first transgender person to be appointed in TNSTC's Coimbatore region," she said.
She requested that the government consider making her position permanent to secure her livelihood.
K Karuppasamy, CL driver of the route 5C bus, said Vinothini has been performing the duties and responsibilities as a conductor efficiently.
P Banu, a passenger who travelled on 5C bus on Saturday said, "It was a surprise, but is a welcome move. The government should encourage transgender persons to enter more professions by identifying their talents," she said.
A top officer from TNSTC, Coimbatore region, confirmed to TNIE that Vinothini is the first transgender person in the corporation in the region.