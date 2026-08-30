Trans woman appointed bus conductor in TNSTC Kovai region

COIMBATORE: In a first in Coimbatore region, a 26-year-old transgender woman has been appointed as a conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

C Vinothini of Selvapuram is currently working as a casual labour (CL) conductor at the TNSTC headquarters depot, and has been deployed on route 5C, a town bus service, on a consolidated-pay basis.

Vinothini, a native of Palani in Dindigul district, told TNIE, "Since childhood, I have wanted to become a conductor because I love the job. I discontinued my studies after Class 10. I transitioned in 2018 and have since been living with members of my community in Selvapuram. Earlier, I worked as a cook for a catering service. The leaders of my community encouraged me to pursue a conductor job, which had always been my wish. It sparked my interest, and I obtained a conductor's badge two years ago after completing the required training," she said.

"I applied for a conductor job in the TNSTC's Coimbatore region through the social welfare department during the previous regime but did not get an opportunity. About two months ago, I applied again for the post again and I got the job under this regime," she said, thanking TNSTC officials for giving her the opportunity.