Velankanni festival begins with flag-hoisting ceremony

NAGAPATTINAM: The annual festival of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni began with the ceremonial hoisting of flag on Saturday evening. As the flag bearing the image of Our Lady of Velankanni was raised, lakhs of devotees gathered at the venue and raised chants of “Marye Vazhga” (Long live Mary) and offered prayers.

The flag procession began from the entrance of the basilica around 5.45 pm and passed through major streets, including Beach Road and Ariyanattu Street, before reaching the flagpole. The bishop then blessed the festival flag and hoisted it around 6.45 pm. The ceremony was accompanied by colourful fireworks, bursting of crackers and illumination of the basilica with decorative lights.

Lakhs of devotees have converged on Velankanni to participate in the festival. Thousands of people from various parts of Tamil Nadu arrived on foot, some carrying chariots of the Madonna. Devotees also arrived from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, a special Mass was held at the basilica. Finance Minister N Marie Wilson and others participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony. The main event of the festival, the grand procession of the shrine’s chariot, will be held on September 7. The festival will conclude on September 8.