219 Tamil Nadu travellers will return from Nepal on August 31: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Of the 319 people from Tamil Nadu who travelled to Nepal and were caught in the flash floods, 219 who are in safe locations are expected to reach Chennai by midnight on Monday, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said late on Saturday. Around 100 others remain untraceable.

Speaking at Chennai airport after returning from New Delhi, where he was part of a four-minister team overseeing rescue efforts, Rajmohan said Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister K Thennarasu and officials were continuing to coordinate operations from the national capital. PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Agriculture Minister R Vinoth have returned to Chennai.

Rajmohan said 57 people travelled through a Kumbakonam-based agency, of whom 21 reached Chennai on August 28. Efforts are on to trace the remaining 36.

Another 150 travelled through Aatma Yoga Maiam. They crossed into China and reached Kathmandu and are returning to India on different flights.

Of 39 people who travelled through Ideal Tours and Trekking, 33 are scheduled to reach Coimbatore airport at 6.30 am on Monday and six Chennai at 7.30 pm.