After boy ends his life in Tamil Nadu's Mushtakurichi, students and teachers to receive counselling

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent suicide of a Class 6 student of a government school in Mushtakurichi, allegedly after his teacher reprimanded him for failing to complete his homework and classmates mocked him, authorities are planning to provide counselling to students and teachers at the school.

According to sources, P Karthikeyan (11) died by suicide at his house on Thursday. The boy had got ready to attend school that morning, while his parents, who are daily-wage labourers, had already left for work.

However, he did not attend classes and later died by suicide at home, leaving behind a note.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Karthikeyan had allegedly been subjected to repeated bullying by his classmates.

Police also found that his class teacher, Sudha Rani (42), had recently reprimanded him for failing to complete his homework. Based on the complaint, police booked Sudha Rani under a case of abetment of suicide.

Meanwhile, officials are taking steps to conduct counselling sessions for students and teachers at the school.

The Child Protection Unit is also expected to conduct an inquiry and initiate further action based on its findings.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)