At 64.2 lakh MT, paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu hits record high in 2025-26 season

CHENNAI: Paddy procurement for the public distribution system (PDS) in Tamil Nadu touched an all-time high of 64.2 lakh metric tonnes during 2025-26, compared to 47.98 lakh MT in the year before, marking an increase of 16.22 lakh MT. The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and its authorised agency, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), procured the paddy from farmers on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at the minimum support price (MSP).

For the 2026-27 kharif marketing season, procurement is set to commence on September 1, as the union government has permitted procurement at the revised MSP, which will also come into effect on the same day. Incidentally, despite opposition from the centre last year, the state government announced an increase in the incentive paid over and above the MSP for paddy.

On August 10, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced an increase in the incentive for paddy procurement. The incentive for fine-variety paddy was raised from Rs 156 to Rs 289 per quintal, while the incentive for common variety was increased from Rs 131 to Rs 159 per quintal. Following the revision, the total procurement price stands at Rs 2,750 per quintal for fine variety and `2,600 per quintal for common variety.