CM Vijay announces another Rs. 3/litre hike in Aavin milk procurement price; total hike reaches Rs. 6

CHENNAI: Yielding to pressure from dairy farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced another Rs. 3 a litre hike in the milk procurement price paid by Aavin, taking the total increase announced this month to Rs. 6 a litre.

The procurement price for cow milk will now rise from Rs. 38 to Rs. 44 a litre, while that for buffalo milk will increase from Rs. 47 to Rs. 53. The retail price of Aavin milk, however, will remain unchanged.

Announcing the decision under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the government had increased the procurement price of cow milk from Rs. 38 to Rs. 41 a litre on August 19 despite Aavin’s financial constraints. "Further, fulfilling the request of dairy farmers, the government has decided to increase it to Rs. 44 a litre,” he said.

The Chief Minister attributed the latest hike to the sustained increase in the cost of fodder, mineral mixtures and other cattle feed.